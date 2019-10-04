Fall colors now peaking in northern Minnesota

article

Here we go! What is arguably the most visually stunning part of the year is now here with plenty of yellows, oranges, and reds popping across the northern part of the state. Thanks to our recent cooler weather, color area wide has been kicked into high gear with much of the state’s luster jumping 20-40% this week. And with more cool overnight lows in the forecast, it won’t be long before the Twin Cities and the rest of the state are enjoying peak colors as well. On average, peak color lasts about 7 to 10 days for any one particular spot… of course depending on weather. A sudden freeze or high winds can cut the peak color season short. This means that this weekend through next weekend will be peak viewing times in the north. For the metro, peak season is still likely about a week to 10 days away… but time flies so enjoy them while it lasts!