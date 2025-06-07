Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke from Canada

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The alert takes effect at 11 p.m. Saturday and goes until 11 p.m. on Sunday. The air quality index is in the orange category, which means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.



Air quality alert for all of Minnesota

What they're saying:

MPCA issued an air quality alert as heavy surface wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to follow a cold front into Minnesota, affecting the whole state.

The alert will be in place from 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

MPCA says the smoke is expected to move across the state from west to east late Saturday night, then clear out west to east by Sunday afternoon or evening.

The air quality index is expected to reach the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

What to expect:

Minnesotans can expect to see a hazy sky, and smell smoke in the air, MPCA says.

For sensitive groups, like people with asthma, COPD, heart disease, children, older adults and pregnant people, being outside during the alert could impact their health.

What you can do:

MPCA says to reduce activities that contribute to poor air quality, like fires, reducing vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

To keep up to date on current air quality conditions, click here.