Taste Buds: Stephanie’s strawberry cake and more crowd pleasers

Stephanie Hansen goes big for strawberry season with showstopping recipes and family favorites in this episode of Taste Buds.

First, she heads to Jackie Thesing’s house to make strawberry pie cookies and strawberry angel food cake ice cream.

Jackie’s popular Instagram features all her unique recipes and fun moments with her three kids (who love to lend a hand in the kitchen). Find the recipes for Jackie’s cookies and ice cream at sweetgirltreatsmn.com.

Back at home, Stephanie whips up a simple strawberry salad with buttermilk dressing, and her famous strawberry cake – a family favorite during her birthday at the cabin.

Strawberry Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Ingredients

For the Buttermilk Dressing:

1/3 cup buttermilk (we used Kemps)

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp honey

1/4 cup minced chives, plus more to garnish

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh-cracked black pepper

For The Salad:

4.5 oz mixed spring greens

2 thinly sliced Persian cucumbers

1/2 cup sliced green onion tops

1 pint fresh strawberries tops removed, halved or quartered depending on size

1/3 cup slivered almonds

Instructions are available in the video above and here .

Strawberry Lemon Cake

Ingredients

For the Cake:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 and tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 and 3/4 cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs at room temperature

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 Tbsp lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup buttermilk at room temperature

For the Frosting:

2 cups heavy whipping cream (we used Kemps)

4 oz plain cream cheese

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

16 ounces fresh strawberries, cut in halves or quarters if large

1/4 cup strawberry jam