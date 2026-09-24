Taste Buds: Gas Station Dining and Gourmet Birria at El Sazon

Can you really get a multi-course, fine-dining dinner inside a gas station? On this episode of "Taste Buds," Stephanie Hansen checks out one of the Twin Cities’ unique culinary success stories: El Sazon.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Cristian and Karen De León, El Sazon began inside a tiny kitchen at an Eagan BP gas station in 2022. From there, the De Leóns turned it into a hot spot for six-course tasting menus before expanding into several restaurant locations.

Stephanie meets up with Cristian and Karen to learn how the concept came to life while sampling some of their most famous creations. See how Cristian crafts their signature beef short rib birria ramen, a massive breakfast burrito featuring 48-hour marinated steak, concha French toast topped with dulce de leche, and a taco platter featuring tempura-battered shrimp.

Back at home, Stephanie tackles slow-cooked birria for the first time, braising chuck roast for four hours until it’s fall-apart tender. The result is rich, flavorful birria tacos served with a warm consommé for dipping.

Birria for tacos, burritos and bowls

Ingredients

For the meat broth

3 dried guajillo chile peppers (seeded)

2 dried chile de árbol peppers (stemmed and seeded)

1 dried ancho chiles (stemmed and seeded)

1 Tbsp olive oil

3 medium Roma tomatoes

1 Tbsp white vinegar

2 clove garlic

1 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp kosher salt

2 cups beef broth

For the meat

2-3 pounds beef chuck roast

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Instructions are available in the video above and here.