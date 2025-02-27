Taste Buds: Saucy Chicken, Whipped Feta, and Baked Pasta with the Food Dolls

Stephanie Hansen visits the Food Dolls to celebrate the launch of their debut cookbook, "Pretty Delicious", which features colorful Mediterranean recipes packed with fresh herbs and flavor.

Alia and Radwa Elkaffas are sisters who’ve built a massive online following, including more than 1.6 million followers on their Instagram, @fooddolls. Their specialty is simple social media videos crafting original recipes, including a variety of whipped feta cheese dips, one-pot savory meals, and lush desserts.

The Food Dolls give Stephanie an inside look at how their dishes come together by demonstrating two recipes from their new cookbook: Marinated Tomatoes with Whipped Feta, and Saucy Chicken and Potatoes. Both recipes combine fresh herbs, flavorful spices, and creamy yogurt to achieve a bright, exciting, and comforting bite.

Back at home and inspired by her time with the Food Dolls, Stephanie whips up the Egyptian Orzo Pasta from their cookbook and then puts her own spin on their whipped feta dip by making a cheesy tomato and feta pasta bake.

Egyptian Orzo Pasta

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

16 ounces Orzo pasta

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 diced onion

6 cloves garlic

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup finely diced red pepper

3 tsp sea salt more or less to taste

1 tsp black pepper

4 Tbsp tomato paste

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon

4 cups chicken broth or choice of broth

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Baked Cheesy Tomato and Feta Pasta

Ingredients:

2 cups cherry tomatoes (about 1 pint)

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

8 oz. full-fat cream cheese at room temperature

8 oz. feta cheese at room temperature

Juice of half a lemon

1 Tbsp honey

1/4 cup fresh parsley

1/4 cup fresh basil

1/4 cup fresh mint

16 oz penne pasta

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

