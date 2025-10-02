Expand / Collapse search

Halftime with Taste Buds: Smashburger Tacos

Published  October 2, 2025 3:07pm CDT
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen’s TikTok-inspired Smashburger Tacos are a gameday hit, paired with her Smashy Sauce and a side of classic burger toppings.

Ingredients

The Taco

Pinch Kosher salt

1 lb 80% lean ground beef

Slice of cheddar cheese

Flour tortilla

5 cups grated cheese

The Smashy Sauce
2 Tbsp mayonnaise

2 Tbsp ketchup

1 Tbsp mustard

2 tsp pickled jalapeño brine

A few dashes of hot sauce for heat

Condiments

Pickles

Pickled jalapeño

Sliced onions

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

