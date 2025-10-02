Halftime with Taste Buds: Smashburger Tacos
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen’s TikTok-inspired Smashburger Tacos are a gameday hit, paired with her Smashy Sauce and a side of classic burger toppings.
Ingredients
The Taco
Pinch Kosher salt
1 lb 80% lean ground beef
Slice of cheddar cheese
Flour tortilla
5 cups grated cheese
The Smashy Sauce
2 Tbsp mayonnaise
2 Tbsp ketchup
1 Tbsp mustard
2 tsp pickled jalapeño brine
A few dashes of hot sauce for heat
Condiments
Pickles
Pickled jalapeño
Sliced onions
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Instructions are available in the video above and here.