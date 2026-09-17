Halftime with Taste Buds: No-Bake Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars
(FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen’s simple, no-bake peanut butter pretzel bars blend salty crushed pretzels and rich melted chocolate into a quick game-day favorite for halftime.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars with Chocolate
Ingredients
Base Layer
1 cup creamy peanut butter
3/4 cup unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
2 cups pretzels, crushed
Chocolate Layer
1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tbsp creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup pretzels, broken into 1/2-inch pieces
1 tsp Maldon sea salt
Instructions are available in the video above and here.