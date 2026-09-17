Taste Buds: Farm to Table with Wise Acre Eatery

Stephanie Hansen explores true farm-to-table dining with a visit to Tangletown Gardens and Wise Acre Eatery, getting an up-close look at the closed-loop agricultural system that fuels their Minneapolis restaurant.

A tour across the farm with Farmer Dean highlights free-ranging Scottish Highland cattle, expansive vegetable fields, solar-powered chicken pastures (dutifully protected by resident geese), and year-round greenhouses.

Next, the journey moves from the field to the kitchen as Chef Dan crafts Wise Acre's fan-favorite Brunch Bowl, followed by a colorful carrot-feta salad topped with edible flowers.

Back at home, Stephanie brings the farm-fresh momentum indoors by creating a simple, savory asparagus tart using asparagus from her own garden.

Easy Asparagus Tart

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 cups gruyère cheese, shredded

1 1/2 pounds medium or thick asparagus

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Instructions are available in the video above and here.