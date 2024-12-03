Robbinsdale apartment fire kills woman early Tuesday

The Brief The fire happened at an apartment building on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing. Robbinsdale police say one woman died as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire at a low-income apartment building in Robbinsdale left a woman dead early Tuesday morning, according to police.

What we know

Just before 5:20 a.m., authorities responded to a reported apartment fire on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing. At the scene, officers found smoke in the hallway coming from a third-floor unit. When officers opened the apartment door, there was a "black wall of smoke" and they were unable to enter the unit, explained Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder.

First responders started evacuating the rest of the building while firefighters worked to get the lone resident out of the smoke-filled unit. Despite life-saving measures, police said the woman died at the scene.

Elder explained the fire was contained to one unit, although several units sustained water damage. As of 7:20 a.m., fire crews remained at the scene to ventilate the building.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ First responders at the scene of a apartment fire on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing. Police say the fire left a woman dead and other displaced. From: FOX 9

What we don't know

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or said what caused the fire.

Authorities say the people who lived in the apartment building are low-income and are either over the age of 61 or are disabled. It's unclear how many people were displaced as a result of the fire.

This is the first fire-related death in Robbinsdale in 2024.