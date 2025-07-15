FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: 2025 season finishes in Princeton

The Brief The 2025 season for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour concludes Wednesday night with the Princeton Panthers hosting the Hinckley Knights at Solheim Veterans Field. There's a legion baseball game at 3:30 p.m., and FOX 9's live broadcast starts at 5 p.m. It's a battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Minny North League.



The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour enters its final week for the 2025 season, and we’re headed north of the Twin Cities metro to Princeton.

Town Ball Tour – Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights

What we know:

The last stop of 2025 for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is at Solheim Veterans Field, home of the Princeton Panthers. They host the Hinckley Knights in a battle of the top two teams of the Eastern Minny North League at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Princeton is 12-0 on the season in league play, while Hinckley is 12-2 and has won seven straight.

Festive night at Solheim Veterans Field

Timeline:

Princeton will be ready for the FOX 9 Town Ball crew to come to town. They’ll start the day at 3:30 p.m. with the Princeton Legion baseball team hosting Sauk Rapids. The FOX 9 live broadcast will start at 5 p.m., leading up to first pitch between the Panthers and Knights at 7 p.m.

Local favorite Pizza Pub will have a food truck on site. There will be free ice cream, admission to the game is freee and there will also be burgers, hot dogs, beer and seltzer at the concessions. There will also be cash raffles.

Watch the game on FOX 9

What you can do:

You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel. Princeton is located about an hour north of the Twin Cities metro. You can watch all the action at fox9.com/live, as well as on the FOX LOCAL Mobile app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.