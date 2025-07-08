FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Springfield July 9

The Brief This week, the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Riverside Park, the home of the Springfield Tigers. The Springfield Tigers will host the Gibbon Reds at 7:30 p.m. FOX 9 will start live coverage at 5 p.m., with several events at the park leading up to first pitch.



The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is winding down for the 2025 summer, and this week, we head southwest to Springfield on Wednesday.

Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds

What we know:

The Springfield Tigers will host the Gibbon Reds at Riverside Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel. Springfield is located about two hours southwest of the Twin Cities.

Meanwhile, FOX 9 will broadcast live from Springfield starting at 5 p.m. You can watch all the action at fox9.com/live, as well as on the FOX LOCAL Mobile app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

Wednesday’s schedule

Timeline:

Riverside Park will be the site of celebrating baseball and community with FOX 9 in town on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the schedule of events:

Coach Pitch Game: 4-5 p.m.

Music on the Plaza – 4:30 p.m.

7th-8th Grade Youth Game – 5-6 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Pregame – Kids 10-and-under run out on the field with players for starting lineups and National Anthem; Former Springfield High School Band Director performs the National Anthem; First pitch by Steve "Davis" Helget – Springfield Baseball Association President, Manager of the Springfield Tigers.

After the game, kids can run the bases and get free freezies.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

This week is the second-to-last stop for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour. The summer wraps up July 16 with the Princeton Panthers hosting the Hinckley Knights.