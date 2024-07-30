New stores opening at Mall of America: list

The Mall of America has welcomed a dozen new stores opening up in the mall over the last couple of months.

What new clothing stores are open?

As you may expect, the majority of the new stores are clothing and apparel outlets. The new offerings include:

Edikted (Level 2, West): A TikTok-favorite clothing brand has quickly exploded in popularity over the last few years. The store is known for trendy fashion at affordable prices.

Chubbies (Level 1, South): A men's lifestyle brand known for its short shorts and swim trunks.

Marine Layer (Level 1. West): An apparel brand that MOA says is known for its "extremely soft and quality t-shirts" with a California coastal flare.

Mugsy (Level 1, South): A men's lifestyle brand for "the modern guy" with "a commitment to comfort" and super-stretch denim.

True Classic (Level 1, South): MOA says this men's clothing is "helping the everyday guy look good and feel even better."

Kizik (Level 2, West): Apparently they sell shoes you don't need to tie.

Larissa Loden (Level 2, West): A local, female-owned jewelry brand.

What new food options are there?

Included in the new stores are a restaurant and a dessert joint.

Sweet Paris (Level 1, North): As the name suggests, this is a Parisian-inspired crêperie and café, serving crêpes, waffles, paninis, soups, salads, and more, MOA says.

Treats (Level 3, East): A locally-owned shop that offers cereal-infused ice cream, boba, milk teas, matcha lattes, smoothies, and more.

What else is there?

The final shops are game spots and an art gallery.