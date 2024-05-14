Expand / Collapse search

Wolves Mike Conley Jr. to miss Game 5 at Nuggets with Achilles soreness

By
Published  May 14, 2024 9:17pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9
article

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets looks to passes the ball from the ground against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 04, 2024 ((Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images))

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 Tuesday night with their best-of-seven series tied 2-2, and they will not have point guard Mike Conley Jr. for the key swing game.

Conley appeared on the team’s injury report with right Achilles soreness. He suffered the injury on the final play of Minnesota’s 115-107 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets at Target Center. Conley had 15 points in the loss. The Timberwolves will miss his ability to run the offense, keep the ball moving and provide leadership when things start to go wrong in-game.

Kevin Lynch talks how Wolves can win Game 5

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich and Bally Sports North analyst Kevin Lynch talk about how the Timberwolves can bounce back to win Game 5 at Denver in the Western Conference Semifinals with the series tied 2-2.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start Game 5 in his absence. The Timberwolves will also need more from Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and possibly Jordan McLaughlin off the bench.

Tuesday night’s winner is in the driver’s seat to finish the series in Game 6, which is at Target Center Thursday night. The loser needs to win two straight to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The road team has won every game in the series so far.