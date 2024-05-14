Wolves Mike Conley Jr. to miss Game 5 at Nuggets with Achilles soreness

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 Tuesday night with their best-of-seven series tied 2-2, and they will not have point guard Mike Conley Jr. for the key swing game.

Conley appeared on the team’s injury report with right Achilles soreness. He suffered the injury on the final play of Minnesota’s 115-107 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets at Target Center. Conley had 15 points in the loss. The Timberwolves will miss his ability to run the offense, keep the ball moving and provide leadership when things start to go wrong in-game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will start Game 5 in his absence. The Timberwolves will also need more from Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and possibly Jordan McLaughlin off the bench.

Tuesday night’s winner is in the driver’s seat to finish the series in Game 6, which is at Target Center Thursday night. The loser needs to win two straight to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The road team has won every game in the series so far.