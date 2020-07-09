Wild's Zach Parise interrupted by son on Zoom call with reporters

He may be a professional hockey player, but the Minnesota Wild’s Zach Parise is struggling with working from home just like the rest of us.

The left winger was trying to answer a question while on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday when his was interrupted by one of his kids, who didn’t have time for foolish questions from the media.

“Buddy, can you hold on? Can you give me three minutes?” Parise asks.

His son’s answer can’t be heard in the video, but Parise replies, “No, not right now. Just, can you just give me five minutes please? Can I talk to you in five minutes please?”

He then asks the reporter to re-ask his question. “Sorry, I lost my train of thought,” Parise says.

“I was getting punched in the ribs the whole time you were asking too, so I didn’t really hear you,” Parise laughs.

Parise was talking with reporters about the possible return of hockey, saying he's cautiously optimistic about the NHL Players Association's vote on Friday. The players union is expected to approve the NHL’s return-to-play plan, which means 24 teams could be headed to two hub cities to play games by early August.

The NHL suspended its season back in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.