Wild to debut new pregame features and events at Saturday's home opener
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild will host its home opener Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center and debut a number of new game day features and events along with it.
The Wild encourages all fans to arrive early to take in the pregame festivities before the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. for the game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here’s what to expect on night one of the 2019/20 Minnesota Wild season:
- Opening Night Pregame Party: From 3-6:30 p.m. in Rice Park downtown St. Paul. Fans can enjoy a DJ, food and beverages and autograph signings from State of Hockey alumni.
- Happy Hour: New this season, two hours before puck drop, the Michelob Golden Light Fan Zone outside Gate 4 and North Bar at the RBC Wealth Management Club Level will feature happy hour beverage specials.
- Pregame acoustic performances: Also new this year at select home games, the first concert will be by Jud Hailey from 5:15 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. at Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Club. Open to ticketed fans.
- “Let’s Play Hockey!”: North Stars’ great Mike Modano will make the “Let’s Play Hockey” call before the game Saturday night.
- Honoring the Red Bulls: The Wild will also welcome the Minnesota National Guard 34th Red Bull Infantry Division before the home opener. 30 members of the unit will be honored on the ice after returning from their 10-month deployment in the Middle East this summer.
- Mobile ticketing: For the first time this year, fans will be required to have mobile tickets for all home games at Xcel Energy Center.
- Parking: The Wild has partnered with ParkWhiz to help fans find, book and pay for parking in advance of home games this year. Fans can purchase parking through the Wild App or buy parking via Ticketmaster.