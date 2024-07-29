Wild signs defenseman Brock Faber to 8-year extension

article

The Minnesota Wild announced Monday it has signed defenseman Brock Faber to an eight-year contract extension.

Wild team officials say the deal is worth $68 million, an average of $8.5 million per season and he’ll be under contract through the 2032-33 season. It's the largest contract for a defenseman in Wild franchise history.

Faber had 47 points, including eight goals, in 82 games as a 21-year-old in his rookie season. Faber led all NHL rookies in time on ice, blocked shots (15), tied for first in assists and tied for second in points.

Faber was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which goes annually to the NHL Rookie of the Year. He finished second behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.

A Maple Grove native, Faber was a standout with the Gophers’ men’s hockey team and made his NHL debut on April 23, 2023. He quickly became one of the Wild’s top defensemen. He was originally drafted by the L.A. Kings in 2020 and had his rights traded to the Wild in June of 2022.