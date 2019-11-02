Wild honor St. Louis Blues superfan during 'Hockey Fights Cancer' Night

article

As the team hosted "Hockey Fights Cancer" Night in St. Paul, the Wild gave a special welcome to a St. Louis Blues fan in town for the game.

Eleven-year-old Laila Anderson has become well known in the hockey community as she battled a deadly immune disease during the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup run.

But Saturday, her connection with a Twin Cities area business was celebrated. St. Paul company “Be the Match” helped find Laila a match for her life-saving bone marrow transplant.

The Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative began back in 1998 and takes place throughout the month of November.

Funds raised through the program will go to help the American and Canadian Cancer Societies as well the "Movember Foundation."