Wild F Marcus Johansson suffers broken arm in 5-2 loss to Golden Knights

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson suffered a broken arm during the team’s 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday and is likely out for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It happened during the first period as he was driving the net, with William Karlsson defending. Johansson crashed into the post, with no penalty called, had to be helped off the ice and didn’t return to the bench for the second period.

Two popular names to replace Johansson in the lineup are veteran forward Zach Parise, and recent rookie call-up Matt Boldy. Parise has been a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season.

Parise has 18 points, including just seven goals, in 45 games this season. Boldy, the Wild’s 2019 first round draft pick, signed an entry-level contract with the team after his season at Boston College ended. He’s been with the Iowa Wild since before being called up earlier this week.

Wild coach Dean Evason says the staff is still in conversations about who will replace Johansson.