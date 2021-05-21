Expand / Collapse search

Wild F Marcus Johansson suffers broken arm in 5-2 loss to Golden Knights

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Wild center Marcus Johansson (90) is helped off the ice by a member of the Minnesota Wild training staff after he was tripped up by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and fell hard into the goalpost of Vegas Golden Knights go ((Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson suffered a broken arm during the team’s 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday and is likely out for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It happened during the first period as he was driving the net, with William Karlsson defending. Johansson crashed into the post, with no penalty called, had to be helped off the ice and didn’t return to the bench for the second period.

Two popular names to replace Johansson in the lineup are veteran forward Zach Parise, and recent rookie call-up Matt Boldy. Parise has been a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season.

Parise has 18 points, including just seven goals, in 45 games this season. Boldy, the Wild’s 2019 first round draft pick, signed an entry-level contract with the team after his season at Boston College ended. He’s been with the Iowa Wild since before being called up earlier this week.

Wild coach Dean Evason says the staff is still in conversations about who will replace Johansson.