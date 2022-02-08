Why signs point to Kirk Cousins being the Minnesota Vikings QB in 2022

article

It’s been about two weeks since the Minnesota Vikings’ ownership group took the franchise in a new direction, hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new general manager.

After an interesting few days at TCO Performance Center last week, it appears the Vikings will hire Kevin O’Connell to replace Mike Zimmer as the next head coach. The announcement can’t be official until after the Super Bowl, as O’Connell is the offensive coordinator for the L.A. Rams. It could be made official as early as next Monday.

The decision on the head coach might also have an impact on Kirk Cousins’ future with the Vikings. He’s set to enter his fifth season in Minnesota, and is due to make $45 million guaranteed. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, part of O’Connell’s in-person interview with the Vikings in L.A. after winning the NFC title included a desire to work with Cousins moving forward.

Schefter said as much during Pro Bowl festivities in Las Vegas last weekend.

"Minnesota and Kirk Cousins will figure out something [this offseason], and maybe come up with a restructured contract that adds years on for Kirk Cousins and gives the Vikings salary cap relief this offseason, to give them more money to spend on other players," Schefter said.

ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler echoed that sentiment on Monday.

"Soon-to-be Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell conveyed a firm belief in Kirk Cousins during the interview process, I'm told. He's high on him. The front office must decide on Cousins' future due to his $45M cap hit, but many coaches interviewing for job liked Cousins, O'Connell included," Fowler said.

With O'Connell as Rams' offensive coordinator, Matthew Stafford is in his first Super Bowl and Cooper Kupp is having an MVP season. The hope is that can translate over to Cousins and Justin Jefferson, among the Vikings' plethora of offensive talent.

O'Connell and Cousins spent two seasons together in Washington. With O’Connell as the quarterbacks coach in 2017, Cousins threw for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as Washington went 7-9.

Cousins first came to Minnesota on a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract. Cousins signed a two-year, $66 million extension after the 2020 season to stay in Minnesota, and earned $21 million in base salary in 2021, along with a $10 million signing bonus.

Cousins is coming off one of the better seasons in his NFL career, and arguably his best with the Vikings. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions. He missed one start in COVID-19 protocols, and it was a back-breaker as the Vikings were eliminated from the NFC Playoffs after a loss at Green Bay.

Cousins has led the Vikings to just one playoff win in four seasons, and the Vikings have missed the playoffs in three out of his four seasons. He’s 33-29-1 in four seasons as Minnesota’s starting quarterback, and has 124 touchdowns with just 36 interceptions. That's despite having new offensive coordinators every season, and being sacked 135 times over the last four seasons.

Cousins said after the Vikings beat the Chicago Bears to end the season that he wants to be with the Vikings for the rest of his career. For that to happen, at least in 2022, it would likely have to be on a restructured contract that helps the team’s salary cap. At least publicly, Cousins wants to be in Minnesota and the team wants him here.

We’ll see if that translates behind the scenes after O’Connell’s hire is official.