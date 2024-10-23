Why Max Brosmer takes his Gophers teammates to dinner on Thursdays

The Brief Max Brosmer takes his Gophers teammates to dinner at Freehouse on Thursdays for team bonding Brosmer bought his teammates gift cards during the bye week Brosmer has 1,456 yards and eight touchdowns through 7 games



Max Brosmer has taken on a leadership role since the day he stepped foot on the University of Minnesota campus.

The graduate transfer from New Hampshire has led the Gophers to a 4-3 start. He revealed Wednesday that on Thursday nights during the season, he’s been taking his offensive teammates out to dinner at Freehouse in downtown Minneapolis.

With the Gophers being on a bye last week, Brosmer bought his teammates gift cards to the restaurant.

"They’ve been a blast, the guys love them. Freehouse has been absolutely amazing. The family at Freehouse has been absolutely amazing to us. They’re on a rotation of waiters and waitresses there that all know us by name now. We have our routine where we get the same meal every single week," Brosmer said. "The guys love it, it’s been a great team-bonding experience."

Why it matters

If there’s one position in football where you have to have leadership, it’s at quarterback. After the Gophers were done with spring football, Brosmer had several receivers down to his hometown in Georgia. They worked out at his high school, and spent time away from football at his family lake house. They at meals together and bonded.

Brosmer’s season

Brosmer is completing 68 percent of his passes for 1,456 yards and eight touchdowns with just four interceptions. Daniel Jackson leads the team with 45 catches for 451 yards and one touchdown. Darius Taylor has 29 catches on the season. The running back being a weapon in the pass game is a new wrinkle for the Gophers this season.

What’s next

The Gophers host Maryland on Saturday.