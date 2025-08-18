Where does the Vikings' roster stand after 2 preseason games?

The Brief We're exactly three weeks away from the Vikings facing the Chicago Bears Week1 on Monday Night Football. The Vikings are through two preseason games, with plenty of roster decisions still up in the air. The Vikings have decisions to make at back-up quarterback, at receiver, punt and kick return and in the defensive backfield.



The Minnesota Vikings have two preseason games in the books, and we have exactly three weeks until the season opens Week 1 at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

So where do things stand now that the fan portion of training camp is over? Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network and analyst Greg Coleman to break it all down.

J.J. McCarthy

What we know:

We’re three weeks away from seeing J.J. McCarthy throw his first official pass in the NFL. His rookie year got derailed by a knee injury, and by most accounts he’s had more good days than bad at training camp.

He was so good at last Thursday’s joint practice that Patriots’ coach Mike Vrabel played his starting defense in Saturday’s preseason game. McCarthy has the talent and the confidence to play at the NFL level, and the faith of his team, but will it all come together when it’s for real on Monday Night Football?

Quarterback room

Why you should care:

The Vikings have some decisions to make when it comes to what’s after McCarthy in the quarterback room. They acquired Sam Howell in a trade to be the back-up, and Max Brosmer has had an impressive training camp. They also love Brett Rypien.

McCarthy is the starter, that’s unquestioned. But if he gets hurt, is it Howell’s turn, or will Brosmer make the 53-man roster? The odds of being able to get him to the practice squad without another team signing him are minimal at best.

Wide receivers

Dig deeper:

The Vikings have a situation at wide receiver right now, and it’s not the greatest. Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury the day before practice opened to fans. Jalen Nailor has a hand injury, and Jordan Addison will miss the first three games due to a suspension.

By all accounts, Jefferson will be ready for Week 1. But with Addison out and Nailor potentially hurt, will the Vikings bring in another receiver?

Defense

The other side:

It can be argued that the Vikings have one of the best front seven’s in the NFL heading into the season. Harrison Phillips, Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Allen, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. will cause a lot of problems.

They’ll need to, with some questions in the secondary. The Vikings will need Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah and Mekhi Blackmon to step up, with Byron Murphy Jr. the unquestioned leader in the secondary, along with Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus.