Vikings wrap up OTAs, host mandatory minicamp next week

article

The Minnesota Vikings held their final session of organized team activities open to media on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center, and there were little to no surprises.

Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter and Dalvin Cook were absent for the third straight week. None of the absences is a surprise, the workouts are voluntary.

Wide receiver and first round pick Jordan Addison again stood and watched practice. Kevin O’Connell said last week he suffered a minor injury toward the end of rookie minicamp, and his priority right now is watching and learning.

After missing Week 1, both Jordan Hicks and Harrison Smith were present and participating for the second straight week. Christian Darrisaw was not at Tuesday's practice.

The Vikings also announced they’ve signed seventh round pick DeWayne McBride, meaning the entire 2023 draft class is now under contract.

Next week is when things start to matter for the Vikings as it pertains to players who are and aren’t at the facility. Mandatory mini camp is June 13-14 at TCO Performance Center, and players who don’t show are subject to fines. By then, we could have some finality with running back Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings are seeking an extension with Jefferson, so if he’s back in town next week, that’s a good sign. We’ll see what happens with Hunter.

The Vikings got plenty of work in team red zone situations on Tuesday. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings’ offense down the field late in practice, hitting Trishton Jackson with a few completions. It led to a game-winning field goal for Greg Joseph. Even punter Ryan Wright got a chance, and made his only field goal attempt. Cousins also hit KJ Osborn for a touchdown in a team drill.

BRIAN FLORES AND HIS AGGRESSIVE DEFENSE

The talk of the offseason continues to be around the new Vikings’ defense under Brian Flores. Running back Alexander Mattison called it "intense" early in OTAs. Safeties Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus on Tuesday each called it aggressive.

"Mainly that we’re aggressive. We’re able to have our eyes back on the quarterback and being able to really break on it. If we’re in man, we’re sending the house most of the time. It’s a good mixture of if we’re in zone, we’re able to break on the quarterback. If we’re in man, we know the ball is going to come out quick," Bynum said. "I can’t wait to get it live and see what it really looks like."

Metellus has seen time at safety, some at linebacker and has been in multiple positions.

"I’m learning all these positions on defense for the team, not for me. I want to be out there, I want to help the team win. I want to throw something in Kirk’s head where he’s like ‘What is No. 44 doing?’ I want to be able to make the offense have to think about it, help the defense," Metellus said.

METELLUS TALKS TAKING SPECIAL TEAMS TALENT TO DEFENSE

Metellus beamed on Tuesday when asked about the value of playing special teams with the Vikings. He’s made 64 tackles over three seasons in Minnesota, largely on special teams.

He says the hope is that the mentality he takes there translates to a bigger role on defense.

"It’s funny because I think special teams is one of the hardest things you can do on a football field. Not a lot of people know because we don’t get a lot of the credit, but you get one play. The only time you get an actual rep is in a preseason game. If you don’t get a preseason rep, your real rep is the first time you go out there in a game. You get one time," Metellus said. "Just taking that one play mentality, I’ve got to be perfect on this play, that’s helped me transition to defense."

Next week’s mandatory mini camp marks the end of the Vikings offseason workout program. They’ll get more than a month off before training camp starts in late July.