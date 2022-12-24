Vikings WR Justin Jefferson breaks Randy Moss's single-season receiving record

article

Justin Jefferson made more history as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the New York Giants on Saturday in a White Out at U.S. Bank Stadium to finish the home regular season schedule.

Jefferson’s first catch of the day went for 25 yards late in the first quarter, and put the third-year receiver in the record books. He passed former Vikings’ legend Randy Moss for yards in a single season. Moss recorded 1,632 yards in the 2003 season in 16 games. Jefferson is playing in his 15th game, and has four catches for 50 yards in the first half.

Jefferson is now at 1,683 yards, with two games to play after Saturday, and could chase down Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 in 2012. No receiver has ever gotten 2,000 yards in a regular season, and that’s a goal for Jefferson.

Dalvin Cook also moved up to third all-time in Vikings rushing yards, passing Chuck Foreman, after getting seven carries for 40 yards in the first half. He’s behind only Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith.

The Vikings got a first half touchdown from Kirk Cousins to T.J. Hockenson, and a 40-yard field goal from Greg Joseph after Brian Asamoah forced and recovered a Giants’ fumble. The Giants answered with Daniel Jones hitting Isaiah Hodgins for a touchdown in the second quarter. Hockenson led the Vikings with seven catches for 63 yards in the first half.

The Vikings lead the Giants 10-7 at half.