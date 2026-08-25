Vikings WR Jeshaun Jones suspended for violating NFL’s substances of abuse policy

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The Brief The NFL has suspended Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones for the first three games of the regular season. Jones is suspended without pay for violating the league's substances of abuse policy. His suspension will start Aug. 30, meaning he will be eligible for the team's preseason finale at Denver.



The NFL announced Tuesday Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones is suspended for the first three games of the regular season.

Jeshaun Jones suspended

What we know:

Jones has been suspended for the first three regular season games without pay for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy.

The suspension will start on Aug. 30, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Sept. 28. Jones is eligible to participate in all remaining preseason activities.

The Vikings wrap up the preseason on Friday at the Denver Broncos.

What we don't know:

If Jones' suspension will impact his status on the roster as cuts loom this weekend.

Jeshaun Jones history with Vikings

The backstory:

Jones came to the Vikings in 2024 as an undrafted college free agent out of Maryland.

He’s spent two seasons on the practice squad. Jones appeared in one game last season for the Vikings, returning two punts for five yards.

The Vikings must trim their roster to 53 players on Sunday, the day his suspension starts.