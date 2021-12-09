Vikings race out to 29-0 lead, hang onto beat Steelers 36-28

article

Another week, another result that comes down to the last play of the game for the Minnesota Vikings. Only Thursday night in front of more than 66,000 fans at U.S. Bank Stadium, it never should’ve come down to that.

The Vikings raced out to a 29-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers behind big nights from Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, and a dominant defensive effort in the first half. The Steelers rallied with 20 straight points, and had a chance for a potential game-tying score with three seconds to play at the 12-yard line. Ben Roethlisberger was looking for Pat Freiermuth in the end zone.

Freiermuth briefly had possession, but Harrison Smith jarred the ball loose, it fell to the turf and the Vikings hung on for a 36-28 victory.

"I’m thankful for him on that last play because we might still be out there right now. That wouldn’t be no good," linebacker Anthony Barr said.

Four days removed from a bad loss to the Detroit Lions, the Vikings improved to 6-7 on the season and at least for another week, stay in the NFC Playoff conversation. For another week, Mike Zimmer avoids questions about his potential job security.

"Another fun night. That team that played in the first half for us was pretty darn good and I think could probably beat anybody. The team that played in the second half probably could get beat by anybody," Zimmer said. "We kept the TV ratings up too, so that’s good. Every week now we do it."

The offensive story of the game for the Vikings was Dalvin Cook. Just 11 days removed from being carted off the field in San Francisco with a shoulder injury, Cook had 27 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Wearing a harness on his shoulder, he set a franchise record with 153 yards on just 14 carries in the first half.

"I think he’s a warrior. Eric Sugarman, our head trainer, texted him today and said ‘Hey are you sure you’re OK and good to go?’ He says ‘I have no regrets, I’m ready to go. This is why I do this. I want to play.’ That’s the kind of guy he is. There was no doubt in his mind he was playing tonight," Zimmer said.

Cook said playing was something he felt anyone on the team would do in his situation.

"I had to show up for my team and that’s what it is. Whatever it takes. If I had 75 yards and we got a win, I’d be saying the same thing. I just want to win," Cook said. "I think that’s the type of group we’ve got in that locker room. The type of team we’ve got, the type of grit these guys got. I’d do anything for this team to win."

Cook came to the postgame news conference room fully dressed, but without his shoes.

"My feet hurt, gotta give the dogs a break," Cook joked.

All kidding aside, the Vikings couldn’t have been more dominant in the first half. They out-gained the Steelers 300-66, got an early touchdown from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson and both of Cook’s scores. The defense sacked Roethlisberger four games, and the Vikings led 23-0 at the half.

The Steelers started to make things interesting after a pair of Greg Joseph field goals gave the Vikings a 29-0 lead in the third quarter. A Kris Boyd taunting penalty led to a Najee Harris touchdown for the Steelers. Then, Cousins threw an interception. Harris scored his second touchdown of the game. The Vikings went 3-and-out, the Steelers answered with Roethlisberger hitting James Washington for a 30-yard touchdown.

Twenty unanswered points, and a blowout became uncomfortable in the fourth quarter. Zimmer even admitted he was thinking, "Here we go again."

"Yeah, the whole time. The whole time in the second half… yeah," Zimmer said.

Cousins answered, hitting KJ Osborn for a 62-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 36-20 lead with 10:51 to play. But Cousins’ second interception of the night turned into another Steelers’ touchdown after Roethlisberger hit Freiermuth from three yards out. Add in a two-point conversion, and it was 36-28 Vikings with 4:14 to play.

The Vikings punted it back one more time, setting up the late heroics for the Vikings’ defense after the Steelers drove to the Minnesota 12-yard line. The situation had fans on the edge of their seats, but it’s nothing new for a Vikings’ team that’s played in close games the whole season.

"I wouldn’t say we were worried. It feels good to win with the defense on the field. Closing out a game with defense on the field is something we pride ourselves around here for a long time," Barr said. "To do that, even though it never should’ve come to that, it felt good."

The Vikings had 458 total yards, averaged 6.8 yards per play and ran for 242 yards. With a 29-0 lead, the Vikings had yet another game come down to the final play.

The night was about Cook, who was asked after the game if he agrees with Zimmer’s statement that he’s a warrior.

"Whatever a Viking is," Cook joked.

The Vikings (6-7) now get a mini bye week. They next head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football on Dec. 20.