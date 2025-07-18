Vikings training camp: Top storylines at TCO Performance Center

The Brief The Vikings start training camp at TCO Performance Center next week. The first practice open to fans is Saturday, July 26. The first preseason game is Aug. 9 against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.



The Minnesota Vikings start training camp next week at TCO Performance Center. Rookies report on Sunday, veterans are back at the facility next Tuesday.

Before we know it, the preseason will be here and then the Vikings will be in Chicago to open the season on Monday Night Football. So what do we need to keep an eye on as the Vikings kick off training camp? Here’s a look at a few storylines from Eagan.

Can J.J. McCarthy lead the offense?

The backstory:

It’s probably the biggest talking point going into the Vikings’ season. What do they have in J.J. McCarthy? The short answer is unless you’re in the building at TCO everyday seeing McCarthy go through his work, we don’t know. Vikings’ fans got a glimpse of McCarthy in his preseason debut, throwing for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

What will the offense look like with McCarthy? There might not be a bigger stage to find out than Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

What will the offensive line look like?

What we know:

The offensive line will have a bit of a new look this year. Former first round pick Garrett Bradbury was released, and former second round pick Ed Ingram was traded. The Vikings needed to get more physical up front, so they added center Ryan Kelly, and guard Will Fries in free agency. The other question is if Christian Darrisaw will be ready for Week 1, coming off a torn ACL in Week 8 last season.

Right now, the starting offensive line looks like Kelly, Fries, Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill and Blake Brandel or rookie Donovan Jackson.

What can the defensive additions provide?

Why you should care:

The Vikings’ defense will also have a different look this season under Brian Flores, with roster changes at every level. They’ve upped the physicality with Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen being added to the defensive line. They added Eric Wilson to go with Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. at linebacker.

The Vikings also brought back Byron Murphy Jr., Theo Jackson and Harrison Smith to the secondary. They added Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency. We’ll see how it all gels in camp.

It’s all about the joint practices

Dig deeper:

The Vikings will have about two weeks worth of practices and a preseason game against the Houston Texans before hosting the New England Patriots for joint practices at TCO Performance Center. Vikings’ coaches love the joint sessions, a chance to get their starting players in a competitive but controlled setting where they can be put in situations and largely avoid injury. The starters get reps in practice, and can avoid getting hurt in preseason games.

The Vikings and Patriots will have two joint practices, Aug. 13-14, ahead of the Aug. 16 preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Which unknown will be the surprise?

Big picture view:

It happens every year. A player not on the primary radar shows out at training camp, and makes the 53-man roster. So who are some of those names this year? A few that come to mind are wide receiver Rondale Moore, running back Jordan Mason, rookie quarterback Max Brosmer, rookie linebacker Kobe King and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond.

The Vikings got Moore in free agency for his speed to stretch the field. They traded for Mason to give the running back room depth. Brosmer, a former Gophers’ quarterback, could give Sam Howell competition for the No. 2 spot. King should give the Vikings depth at linebacker, and Redmond made splashes last season.

Training camp is almost here, and before you know it, the season kicks off.