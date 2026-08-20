Vikings training camp: Randy Moss returns, Ravens present multiple challenges

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up more than two weeks of training camp practices open to fans on Thursday with joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens. The two teams meet in a preseason game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, which you can watch on FOX 9. Vikings legend Randy Moss sat in with the receivers room alongside wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, a moment O'Connell called a personal goal since taking the job.



The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday wrapped up more than two weeks of practices open to the public with joint workouts against the Baltimore Ravens.

The two teams will meet in a preseason game on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, which you can watch on FOX 9.

The two days of joint workouts included several former players attending, as well as Gophers' football coach P.J. Fleck on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was in Eagan, as were Gophers' basketball coaches Niko Medved and Dave Thorson. Randy Moss, one of the greatest receivers in franchise history, spent an extended time with the team over both days.

Randy Moss back in the building

What we know:

One of the more notable moments Vikings coach O'Connell touched on Thursday was the presence of Moss at training camp.

"It was one of my goals when I got this job was to make sure that Randy was back around the team, our players, this organization," said O'Connell, "Not only for us to show him the love, but shoot — he was a receiver, he sat in with the receivers yesterday with Keenan."

O'Connell said Moss has become someone he talks to regularly, and that Moss now reaches out to him more than he did when the two were teammates.

He said he hopes to have Moss around the organization as much as possible going forward, citing the perspective Moss brings both on and off the field.

Ravens give Vikings challenges

Why you should care:

The joint practices between the Vikings and Ravens gave both teams the chance to practice against an opponent in a controlled environment.

The workouts gave both teams a chance to work against different techniques, looks and schemes they wouldn't normally see from each other. He described the Ravens as a physical, well-built football team and said the work was valuable for the Vikings' entire roster.

"I was proud of the way our players competed," said O'Connell. "There's kind of — we've done enough of these now to know exactly what the expectations are and the standards, and it can rise to a level of intensity that I think is really, really good."

Thursday's workout featured red zone work, a second-and-10 into third-down drill and a two-minute drill finishing with a field goal — giving fans, who were attending their last day of camp, something to chew on before the regular season.

They had two intense days of practice that featured a few skirmishes, but there were no fights and no brawls.

Brotherhood on and off the field

Local perspective:

O'Connell said he enjoyed getting to interact with Ravens players during the joint practices, mentioning safety Kyle Hamilton — whom he played golf with this offseason — and running back Derrick Henry, who O'Connell joked keeps telling him he forgets how tall the coach is every time they see each other.

"That's the cool part about this, is the relaxed setting," said O'Connell. "The Ravens are going to go in there and lift after practice in our weight room. That's what this is all about — being good hosts and the brotherhood of NFL players getting a chance to spend some time together."

Myles Price's development

Dig deeper:

O'Connell spoke at length about Myles Price's growth as a receiver, saying his development has been one of the more exciting things to watch since the first day of last season.

Price opened eyes and had Justin Jefferson celebrating in last Saturday's preseason game after making a jaw-dropping one-handed catch for a touchdown.

"I think he's really started to hone in on the artwork of receiver," said O'Connell. "Getting on edges, being able to understand how to release at the line of scrimmage to give himself the best chance to activate his quickness and change of direction and vertical speed."

O'Connell also mentioned Demond Claiborne as another player with explosive potential in that phase of the game, while noting that ball security remains the top priority for both young players.

Facing Baltimore's defense

What they're saying:

O'Connell said one of the main reasons he wanted to practice against the Ravens was because their defensive scheme has given the Vikings trouble in the past.

"They do a really, really good job making it murky," said O'Connell. "They've got really good pressures based out of the same looks where maybe it's not the all-out pressure like we do, but it's in more of the zone world where they're dropping."

He pointed to Baltimore's athletic edge players, including Trey Hendrickson, dropping into coverage while bringing four rushers from one side — a look that stresses basic protection rules. O'Connell said the reps, even when the Ravens got the better of the Vikings, were valuable for correcting things on the field in real time.

What we don't know:

O'Connell hasn't said who will not play in Saturday's second preseason game. But it's unlikely any starters will see the field.