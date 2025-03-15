Vikings trade for 49ers RB Jordan Mason
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings remain active in free agency and on Saturday, they added to their running back room via the trade market.
According to multiple reports, the Vikings are acquiring Jordan Mason from the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick in 2026. That’s the draft pick the Vikings got from the Houston Texans after trading right guard Ed Ingram earlier this week.
About Jordan Mason
Why you should care:
Mason played in 12 games last season and got six starts. He had 153 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns. That includes 20 carries for 100 yards and a score against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, a 23-17 win for Minnesota.
He also had 11 catches for 91 yards. Mason got a bigger role last season while Christian McCaffrey dealt with injuries.
Mason could also compete for kick return duties.
In three seasons with the 49ers, Mason has 1,253 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Mason’s role with Vikings
By the numbers:
Mason will be the back-up running back to Aaron Jones, who is returning to the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million deal. Mason is coming to Minnesota on a two-year deal worth up to $12 million, with $7 million guaranteed.
The Source: Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the story.