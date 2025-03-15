Vikings trade for 49ers RB Jordan Mason

article

The Brief The Vikings reportedly acquired 49ers running back Jordan Mason on Saturday in exchange for a 6th round pick in 2026. That's the pick the Vikings got from the Houston Texans for right guard Ed Ingram. Mason played in 12 games last year, starting 6, and had 789 rushing yards with 3 touchdowns; He's expected to be the back-up to Aaron Jones.



The Minnesota Vikings remain active in free agency and on Saturday, they added to their running back room via the trade market.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are acquiring Jordan Mason from the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick in 2026. That’s the draft pick the Vikings got from the Houston Texans after trading right guard Ed Ingram earlier this week.

About Jordan Mason

Why you should care:

Mason played in 12 games last season and got six starts. He had 153 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns. That includes 20 carries for 100 yards and a score against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, a 23-17 win for Minnesota.

He also had 11 catches for 91 yards. Mason got a bigger role last season while Christian McCaffrey dealt with injuries.

Mason could also compete for kick return duties.

In three seasons with the 49ers, Mason has 1,253 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Mason’s role with Vikings

By the numbers:

Mason will be the back-up running back to Aaron Jones, who is returning to the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million deal. Mason is coming to Minnesota on a two-year deal worth up to $12 million, with $7 million guaranteed.