Vikings sign edge rusher Kyle Van Noy to practice squad

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The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are adding depth at edge rusher, signing Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad. Van Noy won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and played for Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins. Vikings GM Nolan Teasley is holding a news conference Wednesday at TCO Performance Center to discuss the 53-man roster.



The Minnesota Vikings have added depth to their defensive line, signing Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad.

Vikings sign Kyle Van Noy

What we know:

The Vikings announced Wednesday they’ve signed veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad. The Vikings need depth on their defensive line edges behind Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner. Van Noy gives them just that, along with Super Bowl experience and playing for current Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Van Noy won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He played for Flores in 2020 with the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, making 29 starts and recording 23.5 sacks along with 91 tackles.

What we don't know:

When Van Noy will see the field and what his exact role will be are yet to be determined.

Max Brosmer back to practice squad

The backstory:

The Vikings waived Max Brosmer on Monday, a day after he made the initial 53-man roster along with Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz. Brosmer went to waivers unclaimed, and the Vikings brought him back to the practice squad on Tuesday.

What's next:

Vikings General Manager Nolan Teasley is holding a noon news conference on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center to address decisions made for the 53-man roster, the quarterback situation and other topics ahead of Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.