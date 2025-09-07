Vikings safety Harrison Smith will not play Monday night at Bears

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings will be without safety Harrison Smith for Monday Night Football at the Chicago Bears to open the 2025 regular season. Smith has been dealing with a personal health issue and was limited in Friday's practice. Christian Darrisaw, coming off a torn ACL, is questionable for Monday night. J.J. McCarthy will make his NFL debut at quarterback.



The Minnesota Vikings will open the 2025 regular season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football, and they’ll be without safety Harrison Smith.

The longest-tenured player on the roster returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, and was listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game. Smith has been dealing with a personal health matter that has forced him to miss more than three weeks of practice.

Smith not traveling with team

What we know:

The Vikings on Sunday declared Smith out for the season-opener. Team officials also said he will not make the trip to Chicago. Smith is in his 14th NFL season and has made 191 starts. He had three interceptions last season. Many thought he would retire after the 2024 season, but he decided to return on a restructured contract.

Without Smith, the Vikings turn to Theo Jackson and Jay Ward at safety, along with Josh Metellus.

Christian Darrisaw questionable

The backstory:

The Vikings listed left tackle Christian Darrisaw as questionable for Monday night. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice, and is preparing for a return to the field after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8 last year against the L.A. Rams.

Darrisaw signed a contract extension last year, and is considered one of the top left tackles in the NFL.

J.J. McCarthy’s debut

Why you should care:

Monday night marks the highly-anticipated debut for Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He missed all of last season with a knee injury suffered in his preseason debut. The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft last year to get him, and handed him the keys to the offense after Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones each left in free agency.

McCarthy will make his debut in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, and is originally from the Chicago area.