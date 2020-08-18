Vikings rookie Cameron Dantzler impressing teammates, coaches early at Training Camp

article

In the grand scheme of things, it’s just one play that was part of the first fully-padded practice for the Minnesota Vikings in Training Camp. But Cameron Dantzler is already getting the attention of his teammates and coaches at TCO Performance Center.

Danztler hasn’t played a real NFL snap yet, but he beat one the league’s top wide outs in a team drill Monday. Adam Thielen faked going inside, then tried to beat Dantzler in a full sprint down the sideline. Dantzler was there stride for stride, and knocked the pass from Kirk Cousins away at the perfect time.

It was only one play, but his defensive teammates erupted. He wasn’t afraid to go against the No. 1 wide receiver, he embraced the challenge and seems to be taking little steps every day that could have him starting at one of the open cornerback positions when the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“That’s exciting, now the key is can you keep doing it? Can you be consistent? All those young corners are working hard, they all got talent so the key now is can they do it play after play after play? That’s the key in the NFL is to have consistency,” Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said. “That’s what we’re working on, to make sure they’re consistent and if they can do those kind of things rep after rep after rep.”

Thielen went up to head coach Mike Zimmer after Monday’s practice, saying, “No. 27 is going to be really good.”

Dantzler responded yet again Tuesday. He stepped in front of a Cousins’ pass over the middle, intended for Bisi Johnson, and picked it off.

He’s making the most of his opportunities in Training Camp early on as the Vikings have several spots in the secondary to replace from last season. Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander all gone. That leaves Mike Hughes and Holton Hill as the only returning defensive backs with game experience. Kris Boyd is also battling for a spot on defense after largely playing special teams last season.

Dantzler, a third-round pick out of Mississippi State, came in with the reputation of being a physical player. He earned the nickname, “The Needle,” because as he said after the NFL Draft, “I’m skinny but when I hit you it hurts.” Playing in the SEC, arguably the best conference in college football, he’s already proven he can cover top wide receivers.

Against Alabama and LSU last season, he gave up a combined 21 yards receiving in those two games. He also allowed just one touchdown combined his final two college seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, his passer rating the last two seasons when he was targeted was 43.6.

Dantzler said after the NFL Draft shutting down receivers comes down to playing with confidence and knowing tendencies. His teammates have taken notice, especially ones competing with him for the starting cornerback job.

“I’m pretty excited seeing them guys do that. I like seeing them in 1-on-1s just competing against everybody else, seeing what they’re capable of,” Boyd said. “Athleticism, we got some good guys, nice little pick-ups and I’m happy to see them go out there and be an addition towards us getting a Super Bowl.”