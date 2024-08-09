Vikings-Raiders: How to watch Minnesota's first preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings are opening preseason play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 10 — a game you can watch on FOX 9 and stream on FOX LOCAL.

How to watch

FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Vikings' preseason opener from kickoff to the final whistle. You can watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m., on FOX 9, on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, as well as streaming on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 news app and in the player above. And before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live starting at 2 p.m. on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above.

Note: Streaming of the football game is restricted to the FOX 9 viewing area.

Then, tune into FOX 9 Post Game at 6 p.m. on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.

All preseason games streaming on FOX LOCAL

In week two of the preseason, the Vikings will play the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland at 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 17. A game you can watch on FOX 9 and streaming.

The third preseason game will be broadcast on FOX 9 and FOX9.com, when the Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles at noon on Aug. 24.

The Vikings open the regular season at the New York Giants at noon on Sept. 8, a game you can watch on FOX 9.