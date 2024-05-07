Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy to wear No. 9 jersey this season

article

The Minnesota Vikings will have rookie mini camp this weekend at TCO Performance Center, and J.J. McCarthy will take the practice field with a familiar number.

The Vikings announced Tuesday McCarthy will wear No. 9 this season. It’s the same number he had while leading Michigan to the College Football Playoff national championship. McCarthy threw for more than 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions last year in an offense that relied heavily on running the football.

The Vikings moved up one spot in the NFL Draft, without giving up the No. 23 pick, to get McCarthy.

The No. 9 jersey has a bit of history in Minnesota. It was worn by Tommy Kramer from 1977-89. Jim McMahon had it in 1993, Scott Sisson in 1996 and Brooks Bollinger from 2007-07.

Kramer threw for nearly 24,000 yards and had 159 touchdowns with the Vikings. McMahon threw for 1,968 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 starts.

The Vikings are hoping McCarthy can push to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job this season.

The Vikings moved up from No. 23 to No. 17 to get Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. He'll wear No. 15 this season, as he did with the Crimson Tide last year. He figures to feast in Brian Flores's defense after getting 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks under Nick Saban last year.