Vikings plan to keep T.J. Hockenson on PUP list, will miss first 4 games

The Minnesota Vikings have to trim their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday, and they plan to keep tight end T.J. Hockenson on the physically unable to perform list.

Hockenson tore his ACL against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve last year after making a catch over the middle and taking a low hit from Kerby Joseph. Hockenson has been working out on side fields and doing rehab the entire offseason while his teammates go through practice.

What it means

It means Hockenson will miss at least the first four games of the season, which isn’t a surprise given how late in 2023 the injury happened. Hockenson was five receptions away from his first career 100-catch season, and 40 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season. Once he returns, he’ll be another valuable asset to Sam Darnold and the Vikings’ offense.

The current tight end room

Leaving Hockenson on the PUP list gives the Vikings some roster flexibility on cut day. The current tight end room includes Josh Oliver, Nick Muse, Johnny Mundt and Robert Tonyan. Of those four, one of Muse or Tonyan are at risk of getting released. Oliver had 22 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns last season, signing with Minnesota in free agency. Mundt had 17 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown and Tonyan had 11 catches for 112 yards last year.

The timeline

It all depends on Hockenson’s health, but he could be eligible to return as early as Week 5 against the New York Jets in London. The Vikings have a bye Week 6, so it’s far more likely the earliest he would return is Week 7 against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 20, about 10 months removed from the injury.