Vikings place 4 players, including top pick Justin Jefferson, on Reserve/Covid-19 list

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve placed four players, including their top overall 2020 draft choice, on the team’s Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The NFL created the list for players who either have tested positive for Covid-19, or who are quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who has had a positive test. The four players announced Monday include rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson, their No. 22 pick back in April after trading Stefon Diggs, as well as rookies Brian Cole II and Tyler Higby, and offensive tackle Blake Brandel.

Vikings rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans reported to TCO Performance Center late last week, and all had to undergo Covid-19 tests and health assessments before being cleared to practice this week.

The NFL has mandated teams don’t designate if players tested positive or were close to a carrier, so it’s not known if any of the four listed Monday had a positive test.

The news also comes after Vikings head trainer and Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman announced Monday that he and his family tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend. Sugarman is the lead person in charge of making sure the Vikings adhere to Covid-19 guidelines in Training Camp, and do everything possible to make sure players and staff don’t get the virus.

Advertisement

Other Vikings veterans report to camp on Tuesday, with the team slated to hold its first workout on Wednesday.