Vikings make Za’Darius Smith trade official, sign Zach Ojile, Sam Schlueter

article

The Minnesota Vikings made official on Tuesday that they’ve traded edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns, along with sixth and seventh-round picks in 2025, in exchange for fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025.

The trade was first reported by the NFL Network on Friday, but couldn’t be finalized until Smith passed a physical with Cleveland. He was due to make $15.5 million with the Vikings in 2023 and reportedly asked for his release after the season. He also put his Twin Cities home up for sale.

Smith’s 2022 season got off to a fast start, with 9.5 sacks in the first nine games. That included a three-sack day in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. But he had just a half sack over his final eight games, as he also dealt with a knee injury at the time.

The Vikings on Tuesday also announced they’ve signed a pair of Minnesota natives following tryouts during the team’s rookie mini camp. Blaine native and former UMD fullback Zach Ojile, and Victoria native and former Gophers football offensive lineman Sam Schlueter have been signed to the roster.

Ojile appeared in 40 games for the Bulldogs and had 87 carries for 418 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was listed as a tight end in college and had 61 catches for 702 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Schlueter signed last year with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent and spent time on the practice squad with the New York Jets. He appeared in 43 games for the Gophers and was on the 2019 offensive line that helped Minnesota to an 11-2 record, the program’s best in 115 years.