Vikings line at 8.5 wins? Gov. Walz taking the over

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was a special guest at Vikings training camp on Thursday. Walz said the Vikings are a playoff team in 2025, and would take the over of 8.5 wins. Walz says he's a big fan of quarterback J.J. McCarthy.



The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of training camp at TCO Performance Center, and the team had a special guest on Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz talks 2025 Vikings

Why you should care:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz watched practice in Eagan, then gave his thoughts on the 2025 outlook for the Vikings. If you ask him, they’re a playoff team. And Walz is a former football coach himself.

The oddsmakers set the Vikings’ season win total at 8.5. Walz thinks it’ll be double digits.

"I saw that the line was 8.5, so I’m definitely taking the over on that one. I’m going to get the chance to see them in Ireland, so I’m excited about that," Walz said. "I don’t know if we get 14 games, but I think we get 11 or 12, then the playoffs are open."

The Vikings are entering the 2025 season seeking their third playoff appearance in four seasons under Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Walz gushes over J.J. McCarthy

What they're saying:

Walz said he’s a big fan of J.J. McCarthy, who will make his return from last year’s knee injury on Saturday in the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

"Before he was drafted, I was out on a limb, I said ‘I love this kid from Michigan.’ Through high school and college, this kid has lost four games. It seems like to me, that’s a big deal," Walz said.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Houston Texans at 3 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.