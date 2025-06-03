Vikings legend Jim Marshall, member of 'Purple People Eaters,' dies at 87

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday Jim Marshall has died after a lengthy hospitalization. He was 87 years old. Marshall was a member of the "Purple People Eaters" defensive line and spent 19 seasons in Minnesota. He's most famously known for returning a fumble the wrong way for a San Francisco 49ers safety in 1964, a game the Vikings won 27-22.



One of the most famous members of the "Purple People Eaters" has died.

What we know:

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday former defensive lineman Jim Marshall passed away after a lengthy hospitalization. He was 87 years old.

Marshall spent 19 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Vikings, and had 270 consecutive starts. Marshall came to Minnesota in 1961 after a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Wilf ownership group reacts

What they're saying:

The Wilf family that owns the Vikings released a statement Tuesday.

"The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall. No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man. A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim's unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim's loved ones."

Infamous fumble return

The backstory:

Marshall was a dominant defensive linemen, with 130.5 career sacks. But he might most known for an infamous fumble recovery in October of 1964. He picked up a San Francisco 49ers fumble, but ran it the wrong way thinking he had scored a Vikings’ touchdown. The 49ers got two points for a safety, and the Vikings won the game 27-22.