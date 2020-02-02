Vikings legend Chris Doleman honored during moment of silence before Super Bowl

article

Hall of Famer and former Vikings defensive end Chris Doleman was honored Sunday during a moment of silence preceding Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Doleman passed away this week at the age of 58. He played in the NFL for 15 seasons, including ten in Minnesota. He racked up 150.5 sacks over his career including a league-high 21 in 1989 for the Vikings.

Before kickoff, players from both teams lined up at the 24-yard lines, as a tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died last Sunday, while the public address announcer paid tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and Doleman.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

On a screen, the NFL showed a photo of Doleman next to his Hall of Fame bust while the crowd stood for a moment of silence.

Doleman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012. He also made the Vikings Ring of Honor in the year before.

His death came after a battle with cancer.