Vikings LB Blake Cashman has turf toe, status for Lions uncertain

article

The Brief Blake Cashman has turf toe and the Vikings LB could miss Sunday's game against the Lions The Vikings and Lions play Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the top spot in the NFC North Division on the line The Vikings will not face Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who broke his tibia against the Cowboys



The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday with the top spot in the NFC North Division at stake, and there’s some doubt on the status of Blake Cashman.

Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday Cashman is dealing with turf toe that he suffered in London against the New York Jets. He’s considered "day to day, week to week," but O’Connell said he doesn’t consider it a long-term injury that would require an IR stint.

"Thought it was just sore leaving London, went through the bye week and we’ve established that’s what it is. He’ll be day to day, week to week as he deals with that. We really don’t know yet, but don’t think it will be a long-term injury," O’Connell said.

What it means

Cashman signed with the Vikings in free agency and has 40 tackles, one sack and five passes defended on the season. One of his pass break-ups resulted in an interception. He also has two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Cashman was not on the practice field in the portion open to media on Wednesday.

If he can’t play, it means bigger roles for Kamu Grugier-Hill, Ivan Pace Jr. and Josh Metellus.

Vikings acquire Cam Akers

The Vikings added to their running back room Tuesday, trading with the Houston Texans for Cam Akers. He played with the Vikings last year before tearing his Achilles. Akers has 163 total yards and two touchdowns this season, one against the Vikings in Week 3.

The Vikings brought in Akers to give the running back room depth. But will they make more moves?

"I think where we’re at right now as a team, we’re just focused on the guys we have and we’re real excited about our roster. But I’m sure as we move forward, Kwesi and his group will be evaluating any and all options that work," O’Connell said.

Aaron Jones, who suffered a hip injury in London, was not on the practice field Wednesday.

KOC talks Aidan Hutchinson

One player the Vikings won’t be facing this week is Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions’ defensive end was playing the best football of his career before breaking his tibia last week against the Cowboys. He had 7.5 sacks and was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

"First and foremost, you just feel terrible for Aidan. One of the best defensive players in our league," O’Connell said. "We’re going to compete like crazy and try to get a win, but these players care about one another. Aidan is one of the best players at his position in the league, so do they change? I don’t think so. When 97 is not out there, it’s going to be impactful on any defense."