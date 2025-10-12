NFL won't remove Vikings K Will Reichard's miss in London from stats despite hitting cable

The Brief Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard wants his 51-yard miss in London against the Cleveland Browns removed from his stats because the football hit a camera cable and veered wide right. The kick was not reviewed, and the NFL says it's not making the stat change despite acknowledging they missed the call. Reichard should've gotten another try. The kick would've tied the game in the fourth quarter.



Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard wants his potential game-tying miss in London removed from his season stats. The NFL, thus far, says it’s staying.

Will Reichard’s field goal miss

What we know:

Reichard missed a 51-yard field goal during the Vikings’ 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur in London. It would’ve tied the game 17-17 in the fourth quarter.

The football appeared to hit a cable holding up a camera that tracks kicks, and immediately veered wide right. The Vikings eventually won the game after Carson Wentz hit Jordan Addison for a touchdown with 25 seconds to play.

NFL rules state that field goals, punts or kicks that hit a scoreboard or cable are an automatic dead ball. The play is redone.

Reichard’s kick was never reviewed, and the game went on as normal. If it did hit the cable, he should’ve gotten another try.

Reichard wants kick removed from stats

Why you should care:

According to reports, Reichard’s agents and the Vikings front office reached out to the NFL to have the miss removed from his stats. NFL officials acknowledged the call was missed, but they’re not changing his stats.

It was his first miss of the season, as he had been 3-of-3 on field goals from at least 50 yards out. Reichard has made all 11 extra point tries this season, and is now 8-of-9 on the season for field goals.

Eagles next Sunday

What's next:

The Vikings (3-2) host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, coming off a bye week. The Eagles are coming off a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.