Vikings: Justin Jefferson ‘going to be a major part of everything we do’

The Minnesota Vikings’ season ended Sunday in a 30-20 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Vikings lost four straight and six of their last seven to finish 7-10 on the season, but not without one final big performance from Justin Jefferson. He had 12 catches for 192 yards and a 38-yard touchdown. Jefferson came into the day needing 118 yards for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.

Despite missing seven games with a hamstring injury, Jefferson finished with 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. He joined rare company Sunday – Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, A.J. Green and Randy Moss – to start their careers with four straight 1,000-yard seasons. If not for the injury, Jefferson could’ve threatened NFL history with 2,000 yards.

"He sets the standard of competing at a world class level and there’s a lot we can all follow as far as the example he sets. I don’t know what his final numbers for the season ended up with, but I know in the games we had him, Justin was as dominant as any player in this league. I absolutely love coaching the guy, he knows that, and hopefully we’re just getting started with him and where we’re going to take our offense," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the loss.

O’Connell made it very clear among the team’s top offseason priorities is keeping Jefferson in Minnesota long-term. The Vikings and Jefferson were reportedly close on a contract extension before the season, but couldn’t get it done before Week 1. Jefferson did not participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program, but was at every mandatory workout and didn’t miss a single training camp practice.

In four seasons, Jefferson has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. He looks to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, which would require north of $30 million per season.

"My expectation is that Justin is going to be a major part of everything we do around here for a long time. He knows that, he knows the feelings we have for him, I don’t think there’s any doubt in his mind about that," O’Connell said.

Jefferson said all the right things publicly after Sunday’s loss.

"As long as I’m a part of the Vikings, I’m always going to think we have a chance at the Super Bowl. With the guys we have in this locker room, it’s a great locker room," Jefferson said.