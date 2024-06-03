Vikings, Justin Jefferson agree to 4-year, $140 million contract extension

Justin Jefferson isn’t going anywhere.

After more than a year of contract negotiations and even a few rumors he might get traded, the Minnesota Vikings and Jefferson have agreed to a multi-year extension. According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, the Vikings and Jefferson have agreed to a four-year deal with up to $140 million, with $110 million guaranteed.

Jefferson posted a video to social media Monday morning confirming the deal.

"The time has finally come. The deal I’ve been waiting for since I was a little kid. Being doubted my whole career, not being highly recruited, not being the first receiver off the draft board. This whole journey wasn’t easy for me. To be given a gift to play football at the highest level, it’s a blessing. This is the start of it, but we ain't done yet," Jefferson said.

The deal makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, and the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He'll average $35 million per season, and is due more than $19 million this season. He's currently in the final year of his rookie contract.

Despite missing seven games with a hamstring injury last season, Jefferson made 68 catches for 1,074 yards and six touchdowns. He nearly set the single-season record for receiving yards two seasons ago. In four seasons with the Vikings, he has 392 catches for 5,899 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns. He was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, and was a First Team All-Pro pick. He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Just four seasons into his NFL career, Jefferson is already eighth in Vikings history in receiving yards, tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns and 10 in catches.

"Justin is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain. His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I’m grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski, and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a Minnesota Viking,' Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams called the Vikings this offseason about trading for Jefferson. The Vikings told them all no.

"We are elated to sign Justin and I want to thank him, his family, his representation, our staff, specifically Rob Brzezinski and Emily Badis, and the Wilf family for helping complete this monumental contract. From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come. He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn’t be more excited for Justin and his family," Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement.

Jefferson is now under contract with the Vikings through the 2028 season.

"Over the first four seasons of his career, Justin entrenched himself as the best wide receiver and one of the most electric players in the NFL. He is a special talent, a committed teammate and an excellent representative of the Vikings. Justin has earned this contract, and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement.

The Vikings start mandatory mini camp on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center, and Jefferson will be back at the facility for the first time this offseason. The question remains who will be throwing to Jefferson. The Vikings signed Sam Darnold in free agency, and moved up to the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft to get Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.