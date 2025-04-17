Vikings have options at No. 24 pick in NFL Draft after busy offseason

The Brief The NFL Draft is one week away, and the Minnesota Vikings have the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. The Vikings have just four total selections after a busy offseason shuffling the roster in free agency. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is still waiting on a possible contract extension, and it could come afer the NFL Draft.



The NFL Draft is a week away, and the Minnesota Vikings have the No. 24 overall selection in the first round next week in Green Bay.

It’s a different year for the Vikings, who as it stands now have just four total selections in the NFL Draft. That includes just two in the top-100, barring trades. Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed that with reporters on Thursday at TCO Performance Center. It’s partly intentional, as they signed several impact players in free agency.

"You have to earn the right to be the type of team that drafts for impact and not need. I think we were able to do that in what we did in free agency," Adofo-Mensah said.

The additions

What we know:

The Vikings were busy in free agency, signing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to the offensive line after trading Ed Ingram and releasing Garrett Bradbury. The signed Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to the defensive line, brough back defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. and signed Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah to the secondary.

They’re in a position where they can take the best player on their board at No. 24.

"We were able to do a lot of different things that really sets us up for the draft. We want to be in a place where we’re proactive, not reactive," Adofo-Mensah said.

The picks

Why you should care:

In addition to having the No. 24 overall pick in the first round, the Vikings have four total picks"

No. 97 overall (compensatory)

No. 139 overall (fifth round, from Cleveland)

No. 187 overall (sixth round, from San Francisco)

Kwesi’s future

Dig deeper:

There’s still no word on a contract extension for Adofo-Mensah, who is entering Year 4 with the Vikings. He’s led the team to two playoff appearances in three years, without a playoff win. Soon after last season, the Vikings and Kevin O’Connell reached an agreement on a multi-year extension.

Mark Wilf said at the recent NFL Owners Meetings the talks are ongoing, and the hope was to get something done as soon as after the NFL Draft.