Vikings & Gophers: A dreadful 72 hours of football

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings and Gophers, playing less than 72 hours apart, both suffered blowout losses this week. The Vikings lost at the Chargers 37-10 on Thursday Night Football. The Gophers lost at Iowa 41-3 on Saturday. The Vikings need J.J. McCarthy's ankle to be fully healthy. Darius Taylor played three snaps for the Gophers, left the game in the first quarter and didn't return.



If you’re a fan of both the Minnesota Vikings and Gophers’ football teams, it was a tough 72 hours to take in.

Thursday night on the national stage, the Vikings played arguably their worst game of the season in a 37-10 loss at the L.A. Chargers. They’re now 3-4 on the season, and desperately need J.J. McCarthy’s ankle to be 100%.

Saturday afternoon, P.J. Fleck had one of his worst days as a head coach as the Gophers lost to Iowa, 41-3, at Kinnick Stadium in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale.

Chargers 37, Vikings 10

What we know:

The Vikings got dominated at the line of scrimmage and didn’t show up on a short week. Justin Herbert threw for 227 yards and touchdowns to Oronde Gadsden, Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris. Kimani Vidal ran for 117 yards and at touchdown as the Vikings trailed 21-3 at the half and never recovered.

A clearly injured Carson Wentz threw for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception, was sacked five times and faced pressure most of the game. He winced every time he got it, as he’s dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

"Nothing much to say. We got out-played, we got out-coached, there are no excuses. Injuries, short week, whatever it is, that is not in any way, shape or form our standard of what we want to put on the field," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We need to own this, this is not a bury the tape kind of time for our organization. It starts with me."

Iowa 41, Gophers 3

Why you should care:

With a chance to win a rivalry game and earn bowl eligibility after dominating Nebraska, the Gophers got crushed in a 41-3 loss at Kinnick Stadium. Fleck is now 1-8 for his career against Kirk Ferentz. The Gophers never had a chance, getting down 31-0 at the half. Their only points came on a field goal late in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes scored on their opening possession, then after a field goal, Zach Lutmer intercepted a Drake Lindsey pass and took it 34 yards for a touchdown. Mark Gronowski hit Reece Vander Zee for a 29-yard touchdown, and Kaden Wetjen returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown.

Everything that could go wrong for the Gophers in a half did. To pile on, star running back Darius Taylor left the game after three plays and did not return. He had one carry for one yard. Taylor was on the field for a third down incompletion, then was in blitz pick-up and was a check down option on Lindsey’s pick-6. He didn’t play the rest of the game, and Fleck didn’t offer an injury update after the game.

In the span of 72 hours, Minnesota’s football teams got out-scored by a combined 78-13. It could not have been a worse weekend to be a Minnesota football fan.

"They absolutely dominated the football game from start to finish. I told our football team that was three hours of not very good football. Doesn’t mean it’s a bad life, doesn’t mean we’re a bad football team, doesn’t mean it’s a bad program," Fleck said. "We did not play our best when we needed to play our absolute best, it starts with me."

What’s next for Vikings, Gophers

What's next:

The Vikings are at the Detroit Lions next Sunday as we await McCarthy’s return. The Gophers host Michigan State, which is winless in Big 10 play, next Saturday afternoon.