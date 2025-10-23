Vikings get pummeled in 37-10 loss to Chargers, fall to 3-4

The Brief The Vikings fell to 3-4 on the season after a 37-10 loss at the L.A. Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Minnesota's defense gave up 419 total yards, including 207 on the ground. Justin Herbert threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Kimani Vidal ran for 117 yards and a score. Carson Wentz struggled in his fifth start, throwing for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception while getting sacked five times and pressured all night.



The Minnesota Vikings fell to 3-4 on the season after a 37-10 loss to the L.A. Chargers on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

They’ve lost two straight games out of the bye week, and there was nothing controversial about Thursday’s game. The Vikings were out-played in every imaginable way, between a shaky offensive line and a defense that played arguably its worst game of the season.

Kevin O'Connell didn't sugar-coat the effort after the loss.

"Nothing much to say. We got out-played, we got out-coached, there are no excuses. Injuries, short week, whatever it is, that is not in any way, shape or form our standard of what we want to put on the field," O'Connell said. "We need to own this, this is not a bury the tape kind of time for our organization. It falls on me, I didn't have our team prepared to play."

The big play

How it happened:

Things unraveled for the Vikings on their first defensive drive. Isaiah Rodgers appeared to have an interception returned for a touchdown, but it was overturned after a review showed the ball hit the ground. The drive ended with Justin Herbert hitting Oronde Gadsden for an 8-yard touchdown to give the Chargers an early 7-0.

It was just the start of the Vikings’ issues.

Rough night for the defense

Why you should care:

There’s no sugar-coating it, the Vikings’ defense under Brian Flores has struggled this season. They were atrocious Thursday night, aside from a Josh Metellus interception. The Chargers, with the return of offensive lineman Joe Alt, ran for 210 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

Kimani Vidal had 23 carries for 117 yards and touchdown. Herbert threw for 227 yards, and touchdowns to Ladd McConkey, Gadsden and Tre Harris. Herbert’s touchdown to McConkey gave the Chargers a 21-3 lead at the half.

He hit Harris from six yards out to give the Chargers a 31-10 lead with 12:42 to play, effectively putting the game away.

"Where do I start? That wasn’t our brand of football," linebacker Blake Cashman said.

Carson Wentz’s struggles continue

Dig deeper:

Playing through an injured non-throwing shoulder, Carson Wentz continued to struggle in his fifth start with the Vikings. He finished 15-of-27 for 144 yards, one touchdown to Jordan Addison and an interception. He was sacked five times before Max Brosmer replaced him in the final two minutes.

Wentz was clearly favoring his left shoulder with every hit he took Thursday night, and he took a lot of them. He said after the loss he had the most padding he's ever won in a game on the shoulder, but it didn't impact his throws or mechanics. After his final drive, he tossed his helmet in frustration while also dealing with extreme shoulder pain.

"Yeah not proud of that. Apologize to the equipment guys for that one. But yeah, I was in a good amount of pain there," Wentz said.

Lions next

What's next:

The Vikings have a mini bye this weekend, and travel to Detroit next Sunday. The hope is J.J. McCarthy’s ankle is healthy enough to play. But if the offensive line and defense continues to struggle, it may not matter.