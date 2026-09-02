Vikings GM Nolan Teasley: J.J. McCarthy fully practicing, 'his story isn’t written'

The Brief Minnesota Vikings GM Nolan Teasley spoke with reporters from TCO Performance Center Wednesday about the 53-man roster. J.J. McCarthy has fully practiced the last two days, and Teasley expects him to be on the roster for the 2026 season. The Vikings signed veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy on Wednesday. He's won two Super Bowls, and played for Brian Flores.



Minnesota Vikings General Manager Nolan Teasley spoke with reporters at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday, just days after putting together his first 53-man roster in Minnesota.

As you would expect, the quarterback situation remains a hot topic. On cutdown day, Teasley and the Vikings were one of just four teams to keep all four of their quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer.

‘He’s only started 10 games, his story is not written’

What they're saying:

The Vikings named Kyler Murray the starting quarterback before their first preseason game. J.J. McCarthy is the back-up, but did not play in the final preseason game due to an ankle injury. Despite speculation he could be waived or traded, McCarthy made the Vikings’ roster.

Teasley was asked what McCarthy’s role is going forward.

"J.J. McCarthy’s role is to continue to develop, to improve and to support his teammates. He’s done an excellent job of that from the moment that I’ve been here and since he walked through the door," Teasley said.

Does he expect McCarthy to be on the roster going forward?

"I do," Teasley said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday McCarthy’s ankle injury could keep him out multiple weeks. Teasley said McCarthy has been a full participant at practice the last two days, but didn’t say if he’ll be the back-up quarterback.

Teasley did say he thinks McCarthy’s future is promising.

"He’s really talented, I think I said that from the jump. He was picked in the first round for a reason. He has the hardest job in sport, he’s only started 10 games and his story is not written."

Vikings sign Kyle Van Noy

What we know:

The Minnesota Vikings have added depth to their defensive line. The Vikings announced Wednesday they’ve signed veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad.

The Vikings need depth on their defensive line edges behind Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner. Van Noy gives them just that, along with Super Bowl experience and playing for current Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Van Noy won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He played for Flores in 2020 with the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, making 29 starts and recording 23.5 sacks along with 91 tackles.

"Veteran presence at a premium position. Fits well into the system because of the way he rushes and the way we rush. He brings experience and leadership, really lucky to have a player of his caliber join us," Teasley said.

What we don't know:

When Van Noy will see the field and what his exact role will be are yet to be determined.

Max Brosmer back to practice squad

The backstory:

The Vikings waived Max Brosmer on Monday, a day after he made the initial 53-man roster along with Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz. Brosmer went to waivers unclaimed, and the Vikings brought him back to the practice squad on Tuesday.