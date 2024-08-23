Vikings-Eagles: How to watch Minnesota's final preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings are playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in their final preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 24 — a game you can watch on FOX 9 and stream on FOX LOCAL.

During the third quarter of the game, Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell will be mic'd up so viewers will be able to hear what he's saying.

How to watch

FOX 9 will have complete coverage of the Vikings' preseason game from kickoff to the final whistle. You can watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for noon, on FOX 9, on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, as well as streaming on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 news app and in the player above.

Note: Streaming of the football game is restricted to the FOX 9 viewing area.

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live starting at 11 a.m. on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above.

Then, after the game, tune into FOX 9 Post Game at 3 p.m. on FOX 9 and stream on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.