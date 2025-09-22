Vikings DB Isaiah Rodgers has highest-graded game in Pro Football Focus history

The Brief Isaiah Rodgers had the NFL's version of a perfect game in Sunday's 48-10 Vikings' win over the Bengals. Rodgers had two defensive touchdowns, forced three total turnovers and had a pass break-up in the end zone. Kevin O'Connell said Monday rookie Donovan Jackson will miss time with a wrist injury that required surgery.



The Minnesota Vikings beat the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10 on Sunday to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Isaiah Rodgers' historic day

What we know:

Defensive back Isaiah Rodgers had the NFL’s version of a perfect game in the win. Pro Football Focus gave him the highest-graded game in its history, a 99.9 rating. Rodgers had a historic first half for the Vikings with two defensive touchdowns and forcing three Bengals’ turnovers.

He returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. He then forced, recovered and returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown with 1:47 left to go in the first half to give the Vikings a 24-3 lead. He also defended a pass in the end zone to prevent a Bengals’ touchdown.

"Just trying to make plays, just love the game and enjoy it," Rodgers said after the win. "Just trying to show the world who Isaiah Rodgers is."

"My goodness, what a performance. Not surprised though, that’s a player from the very moment we signed him, I knew he was going to have a monumental impact on our team," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Josh Metellus, who also had an interception for one of five takeaways in the game, was left speechless in the locker room after when asked about Rodgers.

"Insane man, I’ve never seen anything like that. I’m still lost for words. It was honestly crazy," Metellus said.

Donovan Jackson has wrist surgery

Why you should care:

O’Connell said Monday rookie offensive lineman Donovan Jackson suffered a wrist injury during the loss to the Atlanta Falcons that requires surgery. Jackson played through that game, and Sunday’s win.

O’Connell said Jackson had the surgery done Monday morning in Los Angeles as part of a planned surgery. He said it’s likely Jackson will miss the next two games, and return after the bye week. Blake Brandel is expected to take his spot.

O’Connell also said he expects to get both Ryan Kelly and Justin Skule back from concussions this week. Jordan Addison is back after being suspended for the first three games of the season.

J.J. McCarthy update

Dig deeper:

J.J. McCarthy was on the Vikings’ sideline Sunday and not in a walking boot or in a brace despite missing the win over the Bengals with a high ankle sprain. He’s expected to travel with the team to Dublin and London, but his return to the field is unknown.

O’Connell said after Sunday’s win Carson Wentz earned another opportunity for a start. Wentz finished 14-of-20 for 174 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. So if Wentz continues to play well and the Vikings win, does he sit when McCarthy is healthy? O’Connell didn’t commit to an answer Monday, largely because he doesn’t have to.

"We want to makes sure he’s healthy and allow this to be something we can put in the rear-view mirror. We’re going to take it a day at a time," O’Connell said. "First and foremost he’s got to get healthy. It doesn’t require an answer to that question today."

What's next:

The Vikings face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Dublin, Ireland, the first of two straight international games.