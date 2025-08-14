Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell says J.J. McCarthy won’t play in second preseason game

The Brief Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday J.J. McCarthy will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the New England Patriots after two joint practices against their starting defense this week. Josh Metellus and Jalen Nailor left Thursday's practice with injuries. Both will be evaluated. You can watch Saturday's preseason game featuring the Vikings and Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on FOX 9.



Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell saw what he needed to see out of J.J. McCarthy after two joint practices with the New England Patriots at TCO Performance Center.

J.J. McCarthy not playing Saturday

What we know:

O’Connell said McCarthy will not play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. McCarthy shined especially at Thursday’s practice, which focused heavily on red zone offense.

That means McCarthy’s preseason will consist of one series, 12 plays. He will not play in the preseason finale, as that’s a game where reserve players get the reps to compete for final roster spots. We won’t see McCarthy again until Week 1 at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

‘I think I’m one of the most accurate guys out there’

McCarthy has never lacked confidence, going back to his days helping Michigan win a national championship. He had arguably his best practice of training camp Thursday, hitting Jordan Addison multiple times, including at least one touchdown. He was in his element after an up-and-down Wednesday.

He said the offense was humming.

What they're saying:

"I think I’m one of the most accurate guys out there and just being able to take it day to day and hone in on every single throw, just being able to lean into that as one of my strengths is something I have to be extremely hard on every single throw," McCarthy said. "Going against the 1s in this setting, you really don’t know what you’re preparing for."

Josh Metellus, Jalen Nailor injured at practice

Why you should care:

The Vikings lost two players to injuries Thursday. Josh Metellus suffered a shoulder injury late in practice trying to cover a deep pass from Drake Maye. Jalen Nailor suffered a hand injury and didn’t return. Both will be evaluated.

The Vikings will have Friday off before hosting the Patriots at noon Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9.